RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Home » College Football » Northwestern St. blasts Houston…

Northwestern St. blasts Houston Christian early in 37-10 win

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 11:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Zachary Clement threw for 373 yards and two touchdowns and Northwestern State took control from the beginning in a 37-10 win over Houston Christian on Saturday.

Northwestern State (3-4 overall) is 3-0 in the Southland Conference for the first time since 2002.

The Demons entered the contest scoring 80 of their 129 points (62%) after halftime. Against Houston Christian they flipped the script with three first-quarter touchdowns and a field goal and led 24-0.

Kennieth Lacy ran for 107 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown and Zach Patterson caught 10 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown for Northwestern State. Clement aired it out, completing 30-of-53 passes and suffered three interceptions.

The Huskies’ (2-4, 1-2) Nate Livingston ran for 105 yards on 18 carries. Caleb Flagg’s 31-yard pick-6 of Clement with 4:13 left in the third was Houston Christian’s lone touchdown.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up