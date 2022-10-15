RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Northern Illinois runs over Eastern Michigan 39-10

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 7:29 PM

YPSILANTI, Minn. (AP) — Harrison Waylee ran for 158 yards and a touchdown, Antario Brown added two TD runs and Northern Illinois beat Eastern Michigan 39-10 on Saturday.

NIU’s 295-pound lineman James Ester opened the scoring by batting a pass into the air and jumping to secure it in the end zone. Brown broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown six minutes later and then added a 6-yard score that stretched the Huskies’ lead to 29-10 late in the third.

Brown finished with 86 yards on 17 carries for Northern Illinois (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Waylee had a 76-yard touchdown run that capped the scoring with 7:14 to play.

Taylor Powell was 11-of-23 passing and threw a touchdown and interception for Eastern Michigan (4-3, 1-2).

The Huskies have a 35-16-2 advantage in the series and are 21-4 against the Eagles since 1998.

