North Dakota rallies to beat Youngstown State 35-30

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Hoosman’s 14-yard touchdown run put North Dakota ahead and Cole Davis’ punt-block score gave the Fighting Hawks a cushion they would need as they rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Youngstown State 35-30 on Saturday night.

Hoosman spun off a defender, avoided another and ran through a final tackler to score with under 10 minutes left and a 28-24 lead for UND (4-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Just over a minute later, Penguins punter Paddy Lynch couldn’t handle the snap but tried to get his kick off only to have it blocked and returned 3 yards by Davis to go up by 11.

Youngstown State’s Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a 4-yard run with 5:49 remaining to trail by five after a two-point pass attempt failed. The Penguins got the ball back at their own 44 after a short punt with just under four minutes left. Youngstown State reached the UND 29 but a blitz resulted in a sack and the Penguins could only get 10 yards on a fourth-and-16.

Hoosman rushed for two touchdowns and Tommy Schuster threw to Isaiah Smith for another. Schuster threw for 292 yards, increasing his career total to 5,492, most in the Fighting Hawks’ Division I history. He passed Keaton Studsrud (2014-17) at 5,452.

Mitch Davidson passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns for Youngstown State and Jaleel McLaughlin added 138 yards on 14 carries.

