RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » College Football » North Carolina A&T rolls…

North Carolina A&T rolls past Div. II-Edward Waters, 45-7

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 4:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten ran for two touchdowns and Jalen Fowler threw for two more as North Carolina A&T rolled to a 45-7 win over Division II-level Edward Waters Saturday to earn its third win.

Tuten sandwiched two short scoring runs around a 28-yard field goal by Andrew Brown to stake the Aggies to a 17-0 after one quarter and took a 31-0 lead into intermission.

Edward Waters, an HBCU from Jacksonville, Fla., got on the board in the closing minutes of the third quarter when David Johnson hit Damaris August from seven yards out.

Fowler completed 20 of 26 pass attempts for 243 yards to lead NC A&T (3-3). Tuten finished with 103 yards on 14 carries to lead an Aggies ground game that picked up 241 yards on 44 carries.

Three quarterbacks combined to complete 8 of 17 pass attempts for 63 yards for Edward Waters, and the Tigers ran for 55 yards on 24 carries.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up