No. 9 UCLA visits No. 10 Oregon in key Pac-12 clash

No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) at No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0), Saturday, 3:35 p.m. ET (FOX)

Line: Oregon by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: UCLA leads 40-31.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It is the first game between two teams ranked in the top 10 at Autzen Stadium since No. 3 Oregon defeated No. 7 Michigan State in 2014, and the first at Autzen between two top-10 Pac-12 teams since the No. 4 Ducks beat No. 9 Stanford in 2010. The Ducks, who are coming off a bye, have a 22-game winning streak at home, third-longest active streak in the nation and one win away from tying the school record. UCLA, also coming off a bye, is looking for its first win in Eugene since 2004.

KEY MATCHUP

Both teams have strong rushing attacks: Oregon is ranked atop the league with an average of 241.7 yards a game, while UCLA is second with 211.5 per game. So the key for both teams could be rushing defense, and they’re equally close atop the league: Oregon is allowing just 99 yards a game while UCLA is averaging 98. The Ducks rushed for seven touchdowns against Arizona two weeks ago, most in a single game since 2017.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCLA: Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in the Bruins’ 42-32 victory over then-No. 11 Utah at the Rose Bowl two weeks ago. He now has the school record for passing touchdowns with 76. Thompson-Robinson leads the nation with a completion percentage of .748.

Oregon: Quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 12 touchdowns and rushed for eight. He’s one of 12 Power 5 QBs to have as many passing and rushing scores through six games. His eight rushing TDs are second-most in the Pac-12. Against Arizona on Oct. 8, Nix rushed for three scores.

FACTS & FIGURES

ESPN’s College Game Day will be in Eugene. … Oregon hasn’t downed a top-10 team at home since beating No. 7 Washington in OT in 2018. … The Ducks have won three straight against the Bruins. … Oregon ranks 10th nationally in rushing offense and 14th nationally in rushing defense. … UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet leads the Pac-12 with an average if 123 rushing yards per game. … Bruins coach Chip Kelly was head coach at Oregon from 2009-2012. He led the Ducks to the national championship game in 2010.

