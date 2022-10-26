No. 24 NC State hosts Virginia Tech with tweaked offense

Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-3 ACC) at No. 24 North Carolina State (5-2, 1-2), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Line: N.C. State…

Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-3 ACC) at No. 24 North Carolina State (5-2, 1-2), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Line: N.C. State by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 28-18-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Wolfpack’s chances of winning the ACC’s Atlantic Division race with head-to-head losses with No. 5 Clemson and No. 16 Syracuse are likely gone. But N.C. State still has a shot at the program’s second 10-plus win season. The Hokies are trying to end a four-game losing streak under first-year coach Brent Pry.

KEY MATCHUP

N.C. State’s reshaped offense vs. Virginia Tech’s defense. The Wolfpack spent an open week tweaking the offense after losing starting quarterback and preseason league player of the year Devin Leary to a season-ending injury. That unit had a tough debut against Syracuse, but might have more success with Leary successor Jack Chambers at the helm of an offense geared to take advantage of his strengths. The Hokies, meanwhile, rank 10th in the ACC in scoring defense (25.1) and ninth in total defense (357.9).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia Tech: QB Grant Wells. The Marshall transfer leads the Hokies in rushing touchdowns (three) to go with his seven passing scores.

N.C. State: Chambers. The Charleston Southern graduate transfer has had his best success with his legs, running for 97 yards in the five-plus quarters since taking over for Leary.

FACTS & FIGURES

Virginia Tech hasn’t hit 30 points in a game this year and managed just 34 combined points in losses to West Virginia, North Carolina and Miami. … N.C. State has won 14 straight home games since a 2020 loss to Miami. That streak is the sixth-longest active run in the country. It is also two shy of tying the program record. … The Hokies won the last meeting in Raleigh, taking a 41-30 win in October 2010. The two meetings since (2015 and 2020) have both taken place in Blacksburg. … N.C. State is 14th in the Bowl Subdivision ranks in scoring defense (16.9) and 18th in total defense (310.9). … Virginia Tech is 38-11 all-time in ACC play against North Carolina’s “Big Four” league schools of Duke (15-3), UNC (14-5), N.C. State (5-1) and Wake Forest (4-2).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.