No. 23 Mississippi State hosts struggling Arkansas in SEC

Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1), Saturday, noon ET (SEC)

Line: Mississippi State by 9 1/2 according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook

Series record: Arkansas leads 18-13-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Arkansas aims to halt a two-game slide including last week’s 49-26 home loss to top-ranked Alabama. Mississippi State is ranked for the first time this season and seeks its third consecutive victory after beating then-No. 17 Texas A&M 42-24.

KEY MATCHUP

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers vs. Arkansas’ pass rush. Rogers is coming off his 13th 300-yard, three-touchdown passing performance in 27 career games running the Air Raid offense. He leads the SEC in multiple passing categories including per-game yardage (343), touchdowns (19) and completion rate (73%). The Razorbacks are second nationally with 21 sacks, with eight defenders recording at least one this season. Linebacker Drew Sanders leads FBS with 6.5 sacks and is tied for 14th with 7.5 tackles for loss. Senior lineman Jordan Domineck is tied for 15th with 4.5 sacks and is the school’s active career leader with 13.5.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arkansas: Running back Raheim Sanders leads the SEC with 609 yards rushing and ranks fifth in FBS. He averages 5.8 yards per carry and has scored four TDs and is the only FBS player with at least 600 yards rushing and 100+ receiving.

Mississippi State: Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes leads the SEC with three interceptions after picking off two last week against Texas A&M. He returned the second 33 yards for his fourth career touchdown that broke the school mark. His 11 picks since 2020 lead FBS.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is questionable after being hit in the head against Alabama. … Hogs linebacker Bumper Pool ranks second with 395 career tackles and is 13 away from tying Tony Bua’s school record set from 2000-03. … Kicker Cam Little is tied for sixth in SEC scoring with 32 points and has converted all 20 chances this season. … Bulldogs receiver Lideatrick Griffin ranks third in SEC kick returns with seven totaling 216 yards. … RB Jo’quavious Marks has the SEC’s second-longest active streak of 28 games with a reception. … Running back Dillon Johnson is eighth in SEC all-purpose yards at 90.4 per contest and tenth with 302 yards rushing.

