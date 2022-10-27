No. 12 Bruins look to bounce back against stingy Cardinal

Stanford (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) at No. 12 UCLA (6-1, 3-1), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Line: UCLA by 16 1/2,…

Stanford (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) at No. 12 UCLA (6-1, 3-1), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: UCLA by 16 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: UCLA leads 47-43-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCLA still controls its path to the Pac-12 championship game, provided it avoids a hangover from the 45-30 loss at No. 8 Oregon last week against Stanford. The Cardinal has been frisky in beating Notre Dame and Arizona State to get its season back on track, with the defense holding both opponents to 14 points. Whether the offense can hold up its end after managing five field goals to knock off the Sun Devils 15-14 might be the bigger concern.

KEY MATCHUP

Stanford QB Tanner McKee vs. UCLA’s defensive front. McKee’s task became that much more daunting when running back Casey Filkins sustained a significant arm injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season. Without many options at tailback, McKee will have to protect the ball and keep the Cardinal in favorable situations. The Bruins will have to regroup quickly after allowing 7.4 yards per play and failing to register a sack against Oregon.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Stanford: OLB David Bailey is expected to return after sitting out last week because of injury, giving the Cardinal some added defensive punch. The freshman ranks second on the team with 4 1/2 tackles for loss with 1 1/2 sacks, and the Irvine, California native should be fired up to deliver in his homecoming.

UCLA: RB Zach Charbonnet did his part against the Ducks, rushing 20 times for 151 yards and one touchdown. The Bruins will likely emphasize their 6-foot-1, 220 pound workhorse against an undersized Cardinal defensive line allowing 187.6 yards per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

In their most recent meeting at the Rose Bowl, Stanford defeated UCLA 48-47 in double overtime to end the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. … Bruins QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has completed 73.8% of his passes, which ranks second in the FBS. … UCLA S Mo Osling III had 17 tackles against Oregon, the most by a Bruin defender since 2015. … This will be Stanford’s 94th all-time game against UCLA, third-most in school history. … The Bruins have turned 12 takeaways (seven interceptions, five fumbles recovered) into 48 points (six touchdowns, two field goals). … Stanford coach David Shaw is 10-2 against UCLA. … Thompson-Robinson needs two scores to join Brett Hundley as the second player in school history to account for at least 100 total touchdowns.

