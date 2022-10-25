RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Home » College Football » No. 1 Georgia won't…

No. 1 Georgia won’t have safety Dan Jackson against Florida

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 8:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia safety Dan Jackson is facing foot surgery that could end his season.

Coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday night that Jackson, tied for sixth on the team in tackles, won’t be available for No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s game against Florida in Jacksonville.

Jackson, a junior, has 16 tackles with one interception and a forced fumble.

Smart said he didn’t know when Jackson will have the surgery.

Jackson opened the season playing with Christopher Smith as the starting safeties in the Bulldogs’ base defense. Freshman Malaki Starks has since taken the starting role in the base defense and Jackson has played as the third safety in passing situations.

Smart said Georgia will have to find a replacement for Jackson in the “dime” package.

“With our depth at defensive back, David Daniel-Sisavanh is a guy that will step up and play,” Smith said, adding defensive backs Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith and JaCorey Thomas also regularly practice at safety.

“So, it’ll be done by committee with all those guys,” Smart said after Tuesday’s practice.

Jackson began his career as a walk-on and carved a role on special teams before earning a spot in the secondary.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

OMB makes Myklegard the permanent deputy federal CIO

Agencies may need to buy up to 30K electric vehicles annually to meet green government goals

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up