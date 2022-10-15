RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
New Hampshire blanks in-state rival Dartmouth 14-0

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 5:55 PM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Max Brosmer accounted for both of the game’s touchdowns, the New Hampshire defense pitched a shutout and the Wildcats won the Granite Bowl, defeating Dartmouth 14-0 on Saturday.

Brosmer hit Brian Espanet with a 2-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter and ran 8 yards for a score with 29 seconds left in the first half. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 217 yards.

Isaac Seide added 127 yards rushing on 26 carries for New Hampshire (5-2).

The Wildcats prevailed in a matchup of New Hampshire’s FCS No. 25 run defense (115.8 yards per game) and Dartmouth’s No. 11 rushing offense (228.2 ypg). Dartmouth managed 58 yards on the ground. Starting quarterback Dylan Cadwallader completed 8 of 20 passes for 86 yards. The Big Green (1-4) finished with a total of 198 yards.

New Hampshire took the lead in the all-time series, 20-19-2.

