NDSU shuts down Illinois State in 2nd half, wins 24-7

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 7:53 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller accounted for two touchdowns and North Dakota State beat Illinois State 24-7 on Saturday.

The FCS fourth-ranked Bison (6-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) rebounded from their 23-21 loss to South Dakota State that ended a three-game win streak. NDSU held Illinois State (5-3, 3-2) to just 144 yards of offense following the Redbirds’ 75-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter.

Miller completed 20 of 30 passes, including a 20-yard touchdown to Hunter Luepke. Miller also ran for a 4-yard score and accounted for 214 of the Bison’s 373 total yards.

Zack Annexstad threw a 13-yard touchdown pass Daniel Sobkowicz for Illinois State, which had only one first down in its four possessions in the second half.

It was NDSU’s 38th straight win after an open week in the regular season or postseason dating to 2005.

