NC State QB Leary injured vs. Florida State

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 10:45 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year in quarterback Devin Leary of No. 14 North Carolina State was knocked from Saturday night’s game against Florida State with an injury.

Leary took a hard hit to his right shoulder and arm area from FSU’s Joshua Farmer as he tried to deliver the ball downfield. Leary immediately grabbed at his right arm as he was down with Farmer being flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty with 4:59 left in the third quarter.

Leary was flat on his back as team medical staff tended to him. He eventually was helped to his feet, though Leary was holding his right shoulder area and had his head hanging low as he slowly was escorted to a locker-room tunnel.

Leary had completed just 10 of 21 passes for 130 yards with a touchdown and an interception before his exit.

Charleston Southern graduate transfer Jack Chambers entered the game for Leary with the Wolfpack trailing 17-10.

