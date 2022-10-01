IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Ian's impact on DC area | Dozens dead from Ian | DC-area events canceled | What is storm surge?
Muskett leads Monmouth to 35-7 victory over Lehigh

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 3:42 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw three touchdown passes, Dymere Miller had 125 receiving yards and Monmouth defeated Lehigh 35-7 on Saturday.

Muskett threw touchdown passes of 39 yards to Miller and 52 yards to Assanti Kearney en route to a 21-0 halftime lead. The Hawks’ advantage was 35-0 before Lehigh’s Gaige Garcia scored on a 1-yard run with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Muskett completed 20 of 27 passes for 261 yards with the three touchdowns and one interception. He also scored on a 1-yard run. Monmouth (3-2) had 229 yards on the ground for 490 total yards. Jaden Shirden had 108 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Lehigh’s Brayten Silbor was 10-of-22 passing for 139 yards. Garcia had 71 yards rushing on eight carries for the Mountain Hawks (1-4).

