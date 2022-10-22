Morrow runs for 147 yards, 2 TDs; Colorado St. beats Hawaii

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Avery Morrow ran 26 times for 147 yards and two second-half touchdowns to help Colorado…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Avery Morrow ran 26 times for 147 yards and two second-half touchdowns to help Colorado State rally and beat Hawaii 17-13 Saturday.

Morrow capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive that took more than 7 minutes off the clock with a 10-yard touchdown run that gave the Rams their first lead with 1:28 to play.

Clay Millen completed 17 of 24 passes for 177 yards and added 53 yards rushing on 12 carries for Colorado State (2-5, 2-1 Mountain West).

Matthew Shipley opened the scoring with a 27-yard field goal about 5 minutes into the game and Brayden Schrager threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Phillips midway through the second quarter before Shipley kicked a 23-yarder as time expired to give Hawaii (2-6, 1-2) a 13-3 lead at halftime.

The Rams took the opening kickoff of the second half and Morrow’s 1-yard touchdown run about 5 minutes later trimmed Colorado State’s deficit to 13-10.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.