Mitchell picks 4, takes 2 to house, Toldedo wins 52-32

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 7:43 PM

DeKalb, Ill. (AP) — Quinyon Mitchell intercepted four passes, returning a pair for touchdowns, and Toledo blasted Northern Illinois 52-32 on Saturday.

Dequan Finn threw the first of his three touchdown passes on the opening drive of the game — a 4-yarder to Jerjuan Newton — before Mitchell picked off Ethan Hampton and went 25 yards for the score.

The Huskies punted twice before three straight drives ended with Mitchell interceptions. The four tied the program record for Toledo (4-2, 2-0 Mid-American Conference).

Finn and Newton hooked up for an 11-yard score and Jacquez Stuart plowed in from a yard out before Mitchell scored again on a 20-yard pick-6, making with 35-7 at halftime.

Tucker Gleason threw a touchdown pass to Jamal Turner to make it 45-7 before the Huskies (1-4, 0-2) scored 17 straight points.

That’s when Finn stepped in for his third touchdown pass, an 8-yarder to Lenny Kuhl, before the Huskies capped a 25-point fourth quarter with Ethan Hampton’s second touchdown pass in the last minute.

The NCAA record for interceptions in a game is five, last accomplished in 1972.

