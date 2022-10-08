RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Michigan State’s Jaden Mangham carted off against Ohio State

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 5:15 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham was carted off the field with an injury against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

Mangham appeared to take the brunt of a collision when he tackled Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson late in the first quarter.

Mangham, a freshman, was put on a backboard and placed on the back of a cart, where Henderson gave him an encouraging tap. As the cart approached the tunnel, Mangham flashed a thumbs up for the cheering crowd.

Henderson, who is from Bingham Farms, Michigan, has been playing a larger role with Ohio STate this season since standout safety Xavier Henderson was hurt in the season-opener.

