Michigan assistant coach carted off field on backboard

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 12:59 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart was carted off the field on a backboard during the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Indiana

It was unclear what happened to Hart, who wound up on the ground after Indiana made the extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:57 to go in the quarter. Michigan’s players cleared the bench and many dropped to one knee as trainers worked on Hart.

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen walked across the field to see Hart, who previously served on Indiana’s coaching staff.

Hart rushed for more than 5,000 yards at Michigan and is still the career rushing leader for the fourth-ranked Wolverines.

