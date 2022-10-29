MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Merrimack sinks Stonehill on blocked punt for 17-10 win

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 5:48 PM

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Tre Jordan III recovered a blocked punt in the end zone with 2:31 left in the third quarter and the play served as the game-winning score and Merrimack beat Stonehill 17-10 on Saturday.

Kendal Sims broke through the line and blocked Randy Leavitt’s punt attempt on fourth-and-10 with the Skyhawks at their own 20-yard line. A scramble ensued and Jordan fell on it in the end zone with 2:31 left in the third quarter.

Merrimack (7-2, 5-0 Northeast Conference) rallied from a 10-point deficit to secure the win. Ty Edmonds Jr.’s 24-yard scoring run with 8:31 left in the third knotted it a 10.

Stonehill (3-3, 1-3) had 20 first downs to 10 for Merrimack, outgained the Warriors in total yards 290-213 and held the ball 34:15 to 25:45 in time of possession.

Victor Dawson ran for 83 yards and Edmonds 66 for the Skyhawks.

