McNeil’s 4TDs carry La Tech past UTEP 41-31

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 11:33 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Parker McNeil threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns and Tre Harris caught five passes for 126 yards and a touchdown, and Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 41-31 on Saturday night to end its two-game losing streak.

McNeil threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Tahj Magee, a 38-yarder to Tre Harris and a 9-yard score to Smoke Harris all in the first quarter for a 20-3 lead.

Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-0 Conference USA) extended the lead to 30-10 after three quarters and managed to hold off the Miners (3-4, 1-2) despite their three fourth quarter touchdowns.

Gavin Hardison threw a 52-yard scoring pass to Marcus Bellon with 2:08 remaining to bring the Miners within 10, but the Bulldogs recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Hardison threw for 320 yards and two scores but was intercepted three times.

