RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Home » College Football » McMorris' fumble return helps…

McMorris’ fumble return helps San Diego St. beat Nevada 23-7

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 2:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Patrick McMorris returned a fumble for a touchdown in the game’s opening minute, Jalen Mayden passed for 156 yards and added a 32-yard rushing touchdown and San Diego State beat Nevada 23-7 Saturday night.

On the second play from scrimmage, Nevada’s Cross Patton fumbled and McMorris scooped and scored to give the Aztecs the lead for good at 7-0 with 14:16 left in the first quarter. Jack Browning kicked a 30-yard field goal about 5 minutes later and made a 27-yarder midway through the second quarter that gave San Diego State (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) a 13-0 lead.

Shane Illingsworth threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Curtis to get Nevada (2-5, 0-3) on the board with 48 seconds left in the first half.

Browning added a 23-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and Mayden’s TD scramble capped the scoring with 5:29 to play.

Illingsworth was 21-of-33 passing for 181 yards with an interception.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up