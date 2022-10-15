RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
McCray throws for 405 yards, Sacred Heart tops Stonehill

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 5:06 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Marquez McCray threw for 405 yards and a touchdown and was one of four Sacred Heart players to run for a touchdown as the Pioneers raced past Stonehill 40-27 on Saturday.

The Pioneers (4-2, 2-0 Northeast Conference) led 20-7 at the half before McCray scored on a 3-yard run to cap an 83-yard drive and then he connected with LJ Hackett for a 75-yard shocker.

The long pass came one play after the Skyhawks (3-1, 1-1) scored. Ashur Carraha was 18 of 28 for 221 yards and three touchdowns for Stonehill.

McCray was 21 of 30 and Malik Grant led the rushing offense with 104 yards as the defending conference champions won their 13th straight home game.

Sacred Heart finished with 594 yards and Stonehill had 402.

