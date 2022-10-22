RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Home » College Football » McCoy's five total touchdowns…

McCoy’s five total touchdowns lead Idaho past Portland State

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 7:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Gevani McCoy threw four touchdown passes and caught a pass for a fifth score, leading Idaho to a 56-21 victory over Portland State on Saturday.

McCoy’s four passing touchdowns came on only 10 completions. He was 10 of 19 for 248 yards. His 14-yard TD reception came on a halfback pass from Elisha Cummings and gave Idaho a 28-21 lead early in the third quarter.

The Vandals added a McCoy-to-Hayden Hatten 6-yard pass late in the third quarter, plus three touchdown runs in the fourth — two by Roshaun Johnson and one by Anthony Woods. Woods had 130 yards rushing and Aundre Carter 92 among Idaho’s 309 yards on the ground. Johnson scored twice.

Jermaine Jackson had 132 receiving yards with two touchdowns for the Vandals (5-2, 4-0 Big Sky Conference).

Portland State’s Dante Chachere completed 12 of 25 passes for 205 yards with a touchdown but was intercepted three times. Beau Kelly had six receptions for 119 yards that included a 63-yard touchdown for the Vikings (2-5, 1-3).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up