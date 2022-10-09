RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » College Football » McCall, Brown spark Coastal…

McCall, Brown spark Coastal Carolina past UL Monroe 28-21

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 12:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Grayson McCall and Jared Brown hooked up for a go-ahead 56-yard touchdown and Coastal Carolina remained unbeaten with a 28-21 victory over UL Monroe on Saturday night.

CJ Beasley had two short touchdown runs to stake Coastal Carolina (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) to a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

UL Monroe (2-4, 1-2) knotted the score early in the second quarter on Chandler Rogers’ 5-yard TD toss to Zach Rasmussen. McCall answered with his scoring strike to Brown and Max Balthazar added a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Chanticleers a 28-14 lead at halftime.

Rogers connected with Tyrone Howell for a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the final score of the game.

McCall totaled 246 yards on 19-of-28 passing for Coastal Carolina. Sam Pinckney caught nine passes for 133 yards. Beasley rushed for 115 yards on 15 carries.

Rogers completed 27 of 30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns for the Warhawks.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up