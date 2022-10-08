RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » College Football » McBride scores 3 on…

McBride scores 3 on ground, UAB routs Middle Tennessee 41-14

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 7:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — DeWayne McBride ran for 120 yards with three first-half touchdowns, UAB rolled up 303 yards on the ground, and the Blazers routed Middle Tennessee 41-14 on Saturday.

McBride scored on runs of 5, 1 and 27 yards and Trea Shropshire caught an 88-yard TD pass from Dylan Hopkins in a 38-point first-half onslaught for UAB (3-2, 1-1 Conference USA).

Hopkins completed 17 of 27 passes for 278 yards with the long touchdown to Shropshire, who caught six passes for 193 yards. Jermaine Brown had a 24-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and finished with 114 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Chase Cunningham was 26-of-43 passing for 196 yards for the Blue Raiders (3-3, 0-2). He threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Lane in the first quarter. Darius Bracy scored Middle Tennessee’s other touchdown with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Middle Tennessee has lost two straight since upsetting then-No. 25 Miami.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up