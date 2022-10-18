RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Home » College Football » Maryland gets good news…

Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa’s knee injury

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 12:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn’t more serious.

Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during his team’s win at Indiana.

Tagovailoa, whose brother Tua has missed time in the NFL recently following a head injury, left Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers early in the fourth quarter. Locksley said Tuesday he initially sprained an MCL in a loss at Michigan last month and then aggravated that against Indiana.

Tagovailoa had an MRI after the Michigan game and another one Sunday, and Locksley said the more recent one showed no further structural damage. Tagovailoa was able to return for the next game after the injury at Michigan.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

State Department’s cyber center reducing noise, trying to prevent the ‘bang’

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up