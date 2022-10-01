IAN NEWS: Photos | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Home » College Football » LSU's Sevyn Banks hurt…

LSU’s Sevyn Banks hurt on opening kickoff, carted off field

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 7:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks was injured on the opening kickoff against Auburn on Saturday night.

Banks was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field after the entire team came onto the field in support. Auburn’s Wesley Steiner immediately signaled to the LSU sideline after the play with Banks lying on the ground.

ESPN reported that Banks was talking to medical personnel and would be taken to East Alabama Medical Center. No details were immediately available on the nature of his injury.

Banks was called for targeting on the play.

Banks is a graduate transfer who played in 36 games for Ohio State, starting 14 of them. Banks had only played in one game for LSU, making four tackles against New Mexico.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

How Diplomatic Security oversaw first all in-person UN General Assembly since COVID-19 began

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up