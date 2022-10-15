RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Lindenwood gets 1st OVC win, tops E. Illinois 37-34 in OT

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 7:16 PM

CHARLESON, Ill. (AP) — Cade Brister hit Kobe Smith from 8 yards out in overtime to earn new Ohio Valley Conference member Lindenwood its first OVC victory, a 37-34 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Brister scored from a yard out with 3:09 left in regulation to tie the game at 24-24 and force overtime, and hit Payton Rose with a 2-yard touchdown pass on the first possession of overtime. Jonah O’Brien answered with a 1-yard run, and on the first possession of the second round of overtime the Panthers kicked a 22-yard field goal.

Brister completed 28 of 42 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns, but was picked off twice. He added 79 yards and a score on 27 carries. Smith had eight catches for 91 yards for Lindenwood (4-2, 1-2).

O’Brien was 14 of 21 for 152 yards and a touchdown to lead Eastern Illinois (2-4, 1-1).

