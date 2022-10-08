Legas’ 2 TDs in 4th helps Utah State beat Air Force 34-27

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Cooper Legas scored two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Utah State…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Cooper Legas scored two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Utah State beat Air Force 34-27 on Saturday night and snap a four-game losing streak.

Legas tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Vaughn with 10:15 remaining and then scored on a 32-yard run three minutes later and Utah State (2-4, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) led 34-24.

Air Force crossed midfield with about four minutes left, but the drive stalled when Haaziq Daniels threw a deep pass that was picked off by Ajani Carter around the 10-yard line.

Matthew Dapore kicked a 51-yard field goal for Air Force with 1:42 to play, but the Falcons didn’t recover the ensuing onside kick.

Legas finished with 13 carries for 76 yards and was 18-of-23 passing for 215 yards. He connected with Brian Cobbs on a 31-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. Cobbs had eight catches for 136 yards. Calvin Tyler Jr. added 109 yards rushing and a 21-yard score.

Daniels had a touchdown pass and ran for another score for Air Force (4-2, 1-2). Brad Roberts had 136 yards rushing on 29 carries and a touchdown.

