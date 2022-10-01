Lankford’s sparks Alabama A&M past Bethune-Cookman, 35-27

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Xaiver Lankford threw three second-half touchdown passes and Alabama A&M earned its first win of the…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Xaiver Lankford threw three second-half touchdown passes and Alabama A&M earned its first win of the season, holding off Bethune-Cookman, 35-27 in a Southwest Conference battle on Saturday afternoon.

Donovan Eaglin ran for two touchdowns in the first half to stake the Bulldogs to a 14-0 lead, then capped the scoring with a 3-yard pass from Lankford in the fourth quarter. Eaglin finished with 190 yards on 27 carries.

Jalon Jones and the Wildcats knotted the score at 14 in the final 3:23 of the first half. Jones scored on a 2-yard run before engineering a three-play, 58-yard drive capped by Que’Shaun Byrd’s 8-yard run.

Lankford finished 16 of 25 for 204 yards passing with an interception for the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-1).

Jones paced Bethune-Cookman (1-3, 1-1), completing 24 of 38 passes for 353 yards and a touchdown. He added 55 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown run.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.