RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » College Football » Kennesaw State trips North…

Kennesaw State trips North Alabama 40-34 in 2OT

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 10:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Isaac Foster scored with 21 seconds left in regulation and ran 12 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime to rally Kennesaw State to a 40-34 win over North Alabama on Saturday night.

After Foster’s burst around left end, the defense stood tall with Markeith Montgomery defending the fourth-and-7 pass from the 22.

Noah Walters and Takairee Kenebrew hooked up for a 60-yard touchdown with 3:43 to play to put North Alabama up 27-20. The Owls, who had 227 yards rushing, worked their way back to fourth-and-goal at the 1 when Xavier Shepherd hit Foster on a play-action pass to tie the game.

On a third-and-16 to open the overtime, Walters and Kenebrew connected for their third touchdown for 31 yards. Shepherd responded with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hill on third-and-8.

Shepherd finished 13-of-18 passing for 172 yards and kept the ball 34 times for 102 yards and two more scores for the Owls (2-3, 1-0 Atlantic Sun). Foster had six runs for 36 yards and five catches for 76.

Walters was 15 of 27 for 326 yards with Kenebrew catching four for a career-best 162 yards in the first-ever A-Sun game for the Lions (1-4, 0-1).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up