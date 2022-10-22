RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Kelley leads Tarleton to 24-10 win over Southwest Baptist

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 11:24 PM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Derrel Kelley III rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns to lead Tarleton to a 24-10 victory over Division II-member Southwest Baptist on Saturday night.

Kelley scored on a 2-yard run to give Tarleton (5-2) a 7-0 lead, but Asa Carter answered with a 7-yard touchdown run for Southwest Baptist to knot the score after one quarter.

Adrian Guzman’s 30-yard field goal on the final play of the first half gave the Texans the lead for good. Kelley added a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth.

Logan Turner’s 25-yard field goal pulled the Bearcats within 17-10 midway through the final period.

Freshman Beau Allen completed 15 of 21 passes for 87 yards for the Texans, who piled up 212 yards on the ground.

Cooper Callis passed for 226 yards with two interceptions for Southwest Baptist.

