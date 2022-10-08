Kansas’ Daniels heads to locker room after taking big hit

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels left the 19th-ranked Jayhawks’ game against No. 17 TCU late in the…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels left the 19th-ranked Jayhawks’ game against No. 17 TCU late in the second half Saturday after landing hard on his right shoulder.

Daniels was hurt as Jamoi Hodge sacked him with 41 seconds left, and he went to the locker room for treatment.

Daniels fumbled at the goal line earlier in the quarter as the Jayhawks were driving for what would have been the go-ahead touchdown. TCU led 10-3 at half.

Daniels has been the catalyst for the Jayhawks’ surprising 5-0 start. He came into the game fifth in the Big 12 in total offense. He was 5 for 10 for 89 yards when he got hurt.

