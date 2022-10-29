MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Joseph’s 2 overtime TDs gets FIU past Louisiana Tech 42-34

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 12:18 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Grayson James threw three touchdown passes, Lexington Joseph had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and Florida International beat Louisiana Tech 42-34 on Friday night.

Louisiana Tech’s Landry Lyddy threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-10 to end it.

FIU (4-4, 2-2 Conference USA), which beat Charlotte 34-15 last week, has won consecutive games for the first time since 2019 and ended a four-game losing streak to Louisiana Tech (2-6, 1-3).

James was 31-of-48 passing for 321 yards and connected with three separate receivers for scores. Joseph finished with 41 yards rushing and also had a 1-yard TD run in the first overtime.

Chase Gabriel’s 28-yard field goal pulled FIU even at 27 with 16 seconds remaining in regulation.

Lyddy threw for 256 yards and was 28-of-40 passing for Louisiana Tech. Marquis Crosby had 115 yards rushing and a pair of touchdown runs.

