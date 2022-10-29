MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Johnson rallies SE Louisiana to 28-27 victory over McNeese

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 11:21 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Cephus Johnson III threw three touchdown passes, Carlos Washington Jr. added a go-ahead scoring run in the fourth quarter and Southeast Louisiana rallied to defeat McNeese 28-27 on Saturday night.

Walker Wood connected with Deonta McMahon for a 5-yard touchdown with 51 seconds left in the second quarter for McNeese. Eli Sawyer threw an interception on first down for Southeast Louisiana (5-3, 2-1 Southland Conference) and Wood turned in a 42-yard touchdown run on the next play to give the Cowboys a 20-14 lead at halftime.

McMahon’s 3-yard scoring run pushed the Cowboys’ lead to 27-14 midway through the third quarter, but Johnson answered with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ivan Drobocky to get the Lions within 27-21 after three quarters.

Washington ended the scoring with 13:44 left in the game on a 1-yard run, capping a five-play, 84-yard drive.

Johnson completed 16 of 24 passes for 250 yards with two interceptions for the Lions.

Wood threw for 203 yards on 14-of-20 passing with two picks for McNeese (1-7, 0-4).

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

