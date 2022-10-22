RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Jeanty, Dalmas help Boise St. hold off Air Force, 19-14

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 11:08 PM

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Ashton Jeanty scored on a 1-yard run and Jonah Dalmas kicked four field goals Saturday night to help Boise State beat Air Force 19-14.

Jeanty’s TD capped a 13-play, 63-yard drive that took more than 6 minutes off the clock and opened the scoring with 5:14 left in the first quarter. Dalmas kicked field goals of 42 yards about 3 minutes later and 29 yards early in the second quarter before his 51-yarder gave Boise State (5-2, 4-0 Mountain West) a 16-0 lead with 9 minutes to go in the first half.

Haaziq Daniels capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run that got Air Force (5-3, 2-3) on the board with 6:18 left in the second quarter but Dalmas answered with a 39-yard field goal just before halftime that made it 19-7.

Brad Roberts ran for 90 yards — including a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter — on 25 carries for the Falcons. Daniels finished 4-of-8 passing for 96 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions and added 70 yards rushing on 14 carries.

