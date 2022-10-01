IAN NEWS: Photos | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Imoh’s 3 rushing TDs lead William & Mary over Stony Brook

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 8:23 PM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Malachi Imoh rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns, and William & Mary scored 24 unanswered points in a 27-10 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday night.

William & Mary trailed 10-3 late in the first quarter before holding Stony Brook scoreless the rest of the way.

Imoh’s 10-yard run gave William & Mary its first lead at 13-10 and he added scoring runs of 2 and 28 yards in the fourth quarter.

Darius Wilson passed for 176 yards with one interception for William & Mary (4-1, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Ethan Chang made a 57-yard field goal to set a program record.

Ross Tallarico rushed for 76 yards for Stony Brook (0-4, 0-3).

