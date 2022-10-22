RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Home » College Football » Illinois State hangs on…

Illinois State hangs on to beat Indiana State 27-21

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 6:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Zack Annexstad ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to his brother, Brock, in Illinois State’s 27-21 victory over Indiana State on Saturday.

The Redbirds (5-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) took a 20-0 lead in the first quarter on Annexstad’s 9-yard run and his touchdown passes of 56 yards to Jalen Carr and 18 yards to Brock Annexstad.

But they would need the quarterback’s 3-yard run to cap a drive early in the fourth quarter to give them a 27-14 lead, enough to win despite Cade Chambers’ 67-yard touchdown throw Dante Hendrix with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The Sycamores (1-6, 0-4) drove from their own 7-yard line to the Illinois State 26 before Keondre Jackson made an end zone interception with four seconds left.

Zack Annexstad was 24 of 38 for 274 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Wenkers Wright had 36 carries for 180 yards with Carr finishing with 99 yards receiving.

Chambers was 14-of-33 passing for 201 yards, two TDs and a pick. Hendrix had 107 yards receiving.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up