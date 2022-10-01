IAN NEWS: Photos | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Howell’s TD lifts Alabama State past Texas Southern 16-13

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 10:53 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Santo Dunn rushed for 101 yards, Ja’Won Howell scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Alabama State rallied past Texas Southern, defeating the Tigers 16-13 on Saturday night.

After Brandon Gaddy forced a fumble that was recovered by Demaruez Bellamy, the Hornets took possession at the Texas Southern 39-yard line with 11:38 remaining in the game. Howell’s 2-yard scoring run finished off a six-play drive, resulting in the 16-13 lead.

The Hornets (3-2, 1-1 SWAC) trailed 13-6 entering the final period but rallied on a 42-yard field goal by Nathanial Eichner followed by Howell’s short TD run. Eichner earlier kicked field goals of 27 and 31 yards and was 3-for-3 on the day.

Texas Southern (1-4, 1-2) was outgained 329-238 but built its lead on short touchdown runs by Jacorey Howard and Andrew Body. The Tigers had one possession after falling behind, but it ended on downs at the Alabama State 42.

