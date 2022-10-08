RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Holy Cross routs Bucknell 57-0 in Triple-A baseball stadium

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 8:05 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka accounted for four touchdowns and undefeated Holy Cross rolled to a 57-0 rout of winless Bucknell on Saturday.

The game was played at Polar Park, home of minor league baseball’s Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. The teams shared one sideline which was placed in the outfield.

Sluka was 10-of-17 passing for 183 yards and connected with Jalen Coker, Spencer Gilliam and Dominik Thomas for scores. Sluka added 72 yards rushing on 11 carries that included a 1-yard TD run. Jordan Fuller added 59 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

The FCS No. 10 Crusaders (6-0, 2-0 Patriot League) had 31 first downs and put up 511 yards of offense, and have scored 30 or more points in each of its six wins.

Nick Semptimphelter threw for 60 yards and an interception for Bucknell (0-5, 0-2). Danny Meuser had 76 yards rushing.

It was the second consecutive year that Holy Cross has played its EBW Classic at the park. The Crusaders beat Colgate last season.

