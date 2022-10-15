Harvard uses balanced attack to subdue Howard 41-25

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charlie Dean threw two touchdown passes, Shane McLaughlin ran for two scores, Ledger Hatch caught two touchdown…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charlie Dean threw two touchdown passes, Shane McLaughlin ran for two scores, Ledger Hatch caught two touchdown passes and Harvard scored 24 unanswered to start the second half in a 41-25 win over Howard on Saturday.

Harvard (4-1) took a 17-7 lead behind touchdowns from McLaughlin and Hatch before the Bison (1-5) rallied to knot it at 17 before intermission.

The Crimson scored a pair of touchdowns and blocked two kicks in the third quarter for a 31-17 advantage and scored 10 more in the final stanza. Harvard improved to 3-0 on the road this season.

Aidan Borguet ran for 107 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown for Harvard.

Jaylon Tolbert threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice for the Bison.

Following a five-game losing streak to close the 2019 season, Harvard now has won 12 of its last 15 contests.

