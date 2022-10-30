MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Haener rallies Fresno State past San Diego State 32-28

The Associated Press

October 30, 2022, 2:55 AM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener threw three touchdown passes, including a 37-yarder to Nikko Remigio with 56 seconds remaining, to rally Fresno State to a 32-28 victory over San Diego State on Saturday night.

Jalen Mayden scored on a 28-yard run in the first quarter to give San Diego State a 7-3 lead. Mayden’s 26-yard scoring strike to Kenan Christon and his 1-yard touchdown run left the Aztecs leading 21-10 at halftime.

Jesse Matthews teamed up with Mayden for a 7-yard touchdown to put the Aztecs up 28-10, but Haener hit Zane Pope for an 8-yard score on the final play of the third quarter to get Fresno State (4-4, 3-1 Mountain West Conference) within 11 points.

Jordan Mims’ 3-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive and the Bulldogs trailed 28-25 with 69 seconds left to play after Haener and Pope connected on a 2-point conversion. Carlton Johnson picked off Mayden with 44 seconds to go to wrap up the win.

Haener completed 35 of 46 passes for 402 yards with two interceptions for Fresno State. Pope hauled in 11 passes for 151 yards, while Remigio totaled 126 yards on 10 catches.

Mayden had 291 yards on 19-of-24 passing with two interceptions for San Diego State (4-4, 2-2). He also had a team-high 43 yards on eight carries.

