RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » College Football » Guice, Green score defensive…

Guice, Green score defensive TDs, Tennessee St. gets 1st win

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 10:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mack Guice and Josh Green scored defensive touchdowns to help Tennessee State blow the game open in the second quarter and the Tigers went on to defeat Bethune-Cookman 41-17 on Saturday night.

Guice scooped a fumble by Bethune-Cookman punter Benjamin Lennon and returned it for a touchdown. Soon after, Green intercepted a pass and returned it for another score to highlight Tennessee State’s 31-point first half.

The Tigers (1-4) led 31-3 at halftime. After Jalon Jones scampered for 67 yards for a touchdown to bring the Wildcats (1-4) within 34-17 early in the fourth quarter, Tennessee State fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Bethune-Cookman recovered at the 6-yard line. Trailing by 17 and with such great field position, the Wildcats went for it when facing fourth down and were stopped. Tennessee State then drove 98 yards in 10 plays, Draylen Ellis’s 27-yard touchdown run putting the game out of reach.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up