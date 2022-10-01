IAN NEWS: Photos | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Home » College Football » Guajardo's FG helps S.…

Guajardo’s FG helps S. Alabama top Louisiana-Lafayette 20-17

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 11:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Diego Guajardo kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired and South Alabama gave up a 10-point fourth-quarter lead before the Jaguars beat Louisiana-Lafayette 20-17 Saturday night.

Pearse Migl’s 1-yard touchdown reception capped a 17-play, 82-yard drive by Louisiana (2-3, 0-2 Sun Belt) that took more than 6 minutes off the clock and tied the score at 17-all with 42 seconds to play. After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff and then two incomplete passes, on third-and-10, La’Damain Webb ran 21 yards to get the Jaguars near midfield. Two more incomplete passes by Carter Bradley once again brought up third-and-10 before Bradley hit Caullin Lacy for an 11-yard gain and then connected with Jaylen Wayne across the middle for 17 yards before South Alabama called a timeout with 4 seconds left to set up Guajardo’s winning kick.

Louisiana’s Eric Garror returned a punt 69 yards for a score to make it 7-0 midway through the first quarter. Webb scored on a 1-yard run late in the second quarter and Guajardo kicked a 48-yard field goal midway through the third before a Bradley scored on a 3-yard run to make it 17-7 with 12:53 to play.

Kenneth Almendares kicked a career-long 51-yard field goal for the Ragin’ Cajuns with 7:43 to play.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up