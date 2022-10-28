MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Grooms throws 4 TD passes, leads Yale over Columbia 41-16

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 9:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Nolan Grooms threw four touchdown passes and Yale beat Columbia 41-16 on Friday night.

Yale (5-2, 3-1 Ivy League) bounced back from a 20-13 loss at Pennsylvania and has won five of its last six games.

Grooms was 16-of-33 passing for 346 yards. Ryan Lindley had two touchdown catches and finished with six receptions for 100 yards. Chase Nenad had three catches for 117 yards and a score.

Nendad made a one-handed, over-the-shoulder, 19-yard grab in the end zone to give Yale a 17-16 lead with 5:32 remaining in the second quarter. Grooms and Lindley connected for an 83-yard touchdown in the first quarter and again with a 10-yard TD early in the fourth.

Caden Bell threw for 224 yards that included a 64-yard touchdown pass to JJ Jenkins for Columbia (3-4, 0-4). Joey Giorgi had a 13-yard touchdown run.

Yale has won seven of the last nine in the series.

