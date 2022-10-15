RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Grimes, Scott lead Incarnate Word past Nicholls 49-14

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 8:20 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Taylor Grimes caught two of Lindsey Scott Jr.’s five touchdown passes and Incarnate Word coasted to a 49-14 win over Southland Conference rival Nicholls on Saturday in a game that was a nonconference matchup.

Scott was 27 of 36 for 327 yards with Grimes catching 10 for 125.

Marcus Cooper ran for 137 yards and a score and had a touchdown reception.

Darion Chafin, CJ Hardy and Jaelin Campbell also had touchdown catches for the Cardinals (6-1), ranked 10th the FCS coaches poll. Steven Duncan was 4 of 7 for 57 yards and the final touchdown pass.

Incarnate Word had 633 yards of offense with 35 first downs.

Kohen Grainer threw for a touchdown and Leonard Kelly, also a quarterback, ran for the other score for the Colonels (1-6).

