MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » College Football » Griffin runs for 131…

Griffin runs for 131 yards; Lamar gets first win of season

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 8:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Khalan Griffin ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lamar to its first win of the season, a 24-17 victory over Nicholls on Saturday.

Kohen Granier’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Neno Lemay capped a 16-play, 98-yard drive that pulled Nicholls to 21-17 with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter. Chris Esqueda’s 26-yard field goal for Lamar (1-7, 1-3 Southland Conference) ended the scoring with 10:05 remaining.

Nicholls drove to the Lamar 29 on its final drive but was stuffed a yard short on fourth-and-2 with three seconds to go.

David Robinson Jr. scored on a 67-yard pick-6 for Nicholls early in the third quarter. Griffin broke loose for a 35-yard touchdown run about a minute later.

Granier completed 18 of 29 for 148 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes and an interception for Nicholls (2-7, 2-2).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up