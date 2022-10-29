MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » College Football » Gregg sets program record,…

Gregg sets program record, Georgia State beats Old Dominion

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 9:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Darren Grainger passed for 195 yards and a touchdown and he ran for 109 yards and another score to help Georgia State beat Old Dominion 31-17 on Saturday.

Michael Hayes gave Georgia State a three-score advantage on a 26-yard field goal with 6:20 remaining in the fourth quarter and Justin Abraham sealed it with a interception with 1:23 left.

Tucker Gregg added 52 yards on the ground with a touchdown for Georgia State (3-5, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). He became the leading rusher in program history with 2,165 career yards.

Marcus Carroll also rushed for a score for Georgia State, and Jamari Thrash had three catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Georgia State needs three more wins in its last four games to gain bowl eligibility for fourth straight year.

Hayden Wolff threw for 257 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Old Dominion (3-5, 2-2). Javon Harvey had three grabs for 124 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up