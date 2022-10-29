MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » College Football » Grambling ends skid with…

Grambling ends skid with 35-6 drubbing of Alcorn State

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Maurice Washington led a committee of running backs with 69 yards and a touchdown and Grambling beat Alcorn State 35-6 on Saturday.

Washington, Floyd Chalk IV and Chance Williams were part of a ground attack in which each reached the end zone. Quarterback Julian Calvez also ran one in.

Defensively, Myron Stewart’s 68-yard, pick-6 of Aaron Allen gave the Tigers a 21-0 lead en route to a 28-point halftime advantage.

Tre Lawrence threw a 4-yard score to Tavarious Griffin with 19 seconds left in the third for Alcorn State’s lone score.

The win ended a five-game losing streak for Grambling (2-6, 1-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). The skid was the Tigers’ longest losing streak since dropping eight straight in their 1-11 campaign in 2013.

Alcorn State (3-5, 2-3) has dropped three consecutive following a three-game win streak.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up