RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » College Football » Gophers' Morgan leaves game…

Gophers’ Morgan leaves game at Illinois after shot to head

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 2:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan left the game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head.

Morgan was hurt when he took off running on a third-down play. Linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called.

Morgan walked off the field with assistance, headed to the medical tent and then was taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel over his head.

Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Morgan with the Illini leading 23-14.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up