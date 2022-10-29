MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » College Football » Gleason leads Toledo comeback…

Gleason leads Toledo comeback over Eastern Michigan, 27-24

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw for three touchdowns and his short toss to Lenny Kuhl with just over two minutes left gave Toledo its first lead in a 27-24 come-from-behind win over Eastern Michigan Saturday.

The MAC West division leaders, Toledo (6-3, 4-1) tied the game twice on Gleason touchdown passes, but Eastern Michigan held a 24-17 lead to start the fourth quarter on Samson Evans’ third rushing touchdown of the game.

Gleason was 15 of 27 for 238 yards, throwing 14 yards to Mikel Barkley to tie the game at 10-10 and 35 yards to Jerjuan Newton to knot it at 17-17 before driving the Rockets 74 yards in 12 plays to score the game-winning touchdown. Devin Maddox caught three passes for 80 yards and Barkley caught six for 79.

Evans carried 24 times for 88 yards to lead Eastern Michigan (5-4, 2-3). The Eagles were held to just 217 yards of offense.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up